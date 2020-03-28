Shropshire credit union providing lifeline amid coronavirus pandemic

Just Credit Union, which serves the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin council areas, has announced that it is offering affordable loans and secure accessible savings - often to some of the most financially vulnerable families across the county.

And staff have switched from office to home working to continue making payments, processing loans and dealing with queries.

Just Credit Union said today it appreciated that people have a lot of concerns and worries during the current situation – but don’t want money to be one of them.

Chief executive officer Karen Farrow said: “We realise that access to both loans and savings is vital to our members during the current coronavirus outbreak.

“We would like to reassure all our members that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that we maintain a high-quality service during this period.”

A recent record investment of £50,000 in systems by the region’s credit union has enabled Just Credit Union to continue to serve people who live or work in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin while maintaining the safety of staff and members.

Karen said: “We have been able to smoothly transition our staff from office to home working where they are still able to operate as a team and have access to all the systems they need to support our members.”

Advertising

Just Credit Union say they have also expanded the ways in which members can contact them, including phone, text and email, and they can also apply online for membership and loans.

Karen said: “Our website www.justcreditunion.org has lots of information and useful documents as well as a loan calculator and the ability to apply online for both membership and loan. We have also made arrangements so that loan agreements can be sent by secure e-mail and signed digitally.

“During this challenging time members can find the latest information regarding our service and the answers to common questions on the website. We ask members to visit the website before telephoning the office so that our team can spend time talking to those who really need assistance.”

Just Credit Union is aware that many of their members with loans may be worried about making repayments over the coming months.

They ask any members who are concerned to telephone 01743 252325 so that they can make a suitable arrangement.

Karen added: “We appreciate that people have a lot of concerns and worries during the current circumstances, but we don’t want money to be one of them. We reassure everyone we are here: we are still providing a great service and we are happy to talk to members about their situation.”