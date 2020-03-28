Shrewsbury woman has surgery ban overturned

Maggie Hollick had the operation at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham a week late, after Shrewsbury MP, Daniel Kawczynski intervened with a plea to the health secretary, Matt Hancock.

The 67-year old retired teacher had been told that her cancer operation could not go ahead as the NHS prepared to deal with coronavirus victims.

Maggie Hollick, who had a skin cancer removed from her thigh five years ago, was told it had spread after finding a lump in her groin a few months ago.

She successfully underwent a major operation to remove lymph nodes yesterday (fri) .

Speaking on behalf of her family, Johnny Brydon, said: "We can't thank Maggie's MP enough for speaking up for her and getting the decision on the surgery overturned. She has no had the operation and is recovering."

"We and Maggie have been heartened by all the messages of support."

Speaking after being told the operation would be cancelled Mrs Hollick said that with the hospital having empty beds at the moment she felt she deserved a chance of life.

“The surgeon himself rang me and apologised sincerely that he could not go ahead with operations as the hospital was keeping beds free for the coronavirus patients that they expected," she said.

“My surgeon said that he could not promise me a date for weeks, maybe months, and when I said that this may be too late for me he said he did not have an answer.

“Surely I’m as important as another patient who may come in with the coronavirus at some time in the next few weeks. "