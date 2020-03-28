DJ set in Leanne's garden today

She is setting up her disco equipment in her back garden in Telford and live streaming a family DJ set on her Facebook page.

And she wants people to get dressed up and dance in their homes and their own gardens.

Leanne, whose Abeyance Discos are seen at Oakengates Council events, local carnivals and Christmas light switch-ons as well as at venues further afield, said she wanted to ensure that life wasn't all doom and gloom.

"As we know everything is a bit rubbish at the moment, so I thought, lets get our community spirits up"

"I'm setting up my DJ equipment in the back garden and live streaming for the whole of Shropshire between 5pm and 6.45pm. My little girl will be doing shout-outs and dancing around.

"I will be playing all different music and I hope people will get involved.

"It is for families needing some fun and cheer and get dressed up and celebrate life as it's not all doom and gloom in isolation."

People can get involved through facebook.com/abeyancediscos .