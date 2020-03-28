De-stress sessions free for NHS workers

Edward Arran, who lives across the Shropshire/Powys border, says he has complete admiration for all those working in the health service.

"Overnight my face-to-face hypnotherapy business of 15 years had to stop for the safety of everyone," he said.

"Like other people I have moved into the online world until the current situation has changed and it is safe to return back to normality.

"To keep things ticking over and help as many people as I can I have created some de-stress sessions to help people manage and calm their minds. These sessions are charged at £5 per place for the group sessions with limited places.

"Like everyone I am in complete admiration for all the amazing people working in our NHS, without them just imagine what would happen. We all need to look after these heroes however we can.

"I will be offering free sessions each week, depending on demand, for these heroes in the NHS. They simply have to book with their nhs email."

"With the current uncertainty in our world many will be worried about people they know and love, upset that everything is cancelled and feeling anxious about this scary thing that has happened to us all.

"I can’t change our world but I can help you calm your mind and make a difference to the way you feel at this moment in your life."

More details are available on edwardarran.