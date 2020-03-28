Shropshire's community hospitals strengthen GP cover

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust says it is strengthening medical cover to ensure it is fully prepared for any impact of Covid-18 at its hospitals in Bridgnorth, Bishop’s Castle, Ludlow and Whitchurch.

It says there have been no confirmed cases of the virus at any of the four community hospitals

Dr Jane Povey, Medical Director of Shropshire Community Health, said: “We have taken the decision to work towards introducing seven-days-a-week medical cover across all of our Community Hospitals. We already have this in place at two of the hospitals and are now expanding this across all four.

“This is being overseen by our Community Hospital Medical Advisors Dr Caron Morton, Dr Adrian Penney and Dr Stuart Wright.

Meanwhile, the Trust has also provided reassurance that it has enough Personal Protective Equipment available for staff to work safely.

Steve Gregory, Executive Director of Nursing and Operations at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said: “We have seen regular supplies of PPE arriving in recent days.

“We are confident that we currently have the PPE we need to ensure all our staff can work safely.

“Our staff are fully compliant with the national guidelines from Public Health England with respect to the appropriate use of equipment, and we will make sure they remain so to protect themselves and their patients.”