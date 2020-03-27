Vulnerable people in need of cleaning products offered helping hand by Telford firm

David Johnson and his family are looking for care homes, NHS workers, older people and more to offer hand sanitiser to.

The family runs Senorita Sparkles, based at Trench Lock, and is asking anybody in desperate need to reach out.

Mr Johnson said: "I grew up in Telford. My three children go to school in Telford. This is my community.

"I'd like to think someone would help me if they were in a position to.

"We just want to help people that we can stay healthy in this climate. The people who are ripping people off as part of a crisis are disgusting. People will remember that. It's criminal.

"Some people are being laid off left, right and centre. People don't have money to spend £10 on a 50ml hand sanitiser. they've got kids, families and they're not working.

"We want to do what we can to help our Telford community. Telford has been good to us, and we want to be good to Telford."

Vulnerable people from across the county are welcome to get in touch with the company.

They can email sales@senoritasparkles.co.uk or use the contact form at senoritasparkles.co.uk

The company will be taking requests through its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Alternatively, call Mr Johnson on 07999 976966.