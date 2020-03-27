Shropshire hospital worker praises supermarkets for special shopping hours

Saddaf Mehdi, who lives in Arleston and works on ward 28 at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said she had been struggling to find nappies for her 22-month-old daughter Mirha anywhere before visiting Asda in Donnington on Monday.

Before the shop opened to the public, NHS workers were allowed into the store to stock up on essentials.

Mrs Mehdi, who visited the supermarket with her sister Anam Mehdi - also a healthcare worker at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, said she was overwhelmed when they were both given bouquets and were thanked by staff as they walked through the door.

She said: "The queue was really big when we got there. If we'd have had to join the queue I would have turned back, it was all the way around the car park.

"There was a man calling out for NHS workers, he spotted us and took us straight to the door. "We showed our ID and then there were staff giving out bouquets.

"The staff were very helpful and asked if I had found everything I was looking for, which I did.

"I had been to Tesco a week before and I couldn't get hold of any nappies at all."

She praised supermarkets which have introduced special shopping hours for NHS staff and the vulnerable.

"I think it's excellent, it's a really good idea," she said.

"The cashier at Asda also said to my sister to keep up the good work and that we were doing an amazing job.

"We were really overwhelmed at what happened. I just want to thank them so much.

"I am currently on leave due to having a miscarriage a few days ago so I was very emotional and this just put a smile on my face.

"I've been given some time off but I'll be back in two weeks' time."