Coronavirus: Shropshire Council's car parks free from Saturday

The council says it will help people making essential trips for food and medicine. However on-street parking charges will remain.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “As well as providing free parking for our fantastic NHS staff, volunteers, social care staff and other key workers, I’m pleased that we can go further and make our car parks free for all users, to help those who need to make essential trips to buy food and medicine.

“We do appeal to everyone that whilst using our car parks please adhere to the Government and Public Health England’s advice relating to coronavirus prevention measures, particularly self-distancing.”

Councillor Davenport said that on-street parking charges would remain so that the parking bays can be used for those needing to use the 15 minutes’ ‘pop and shop’ free parking and to provide short-stay and easy access to essential services in the town centres – especially for those who find it difficult to walk significant distances.

People holding a current residents’ permit or season ticket are advised that Shropshire Council will review these at a time when face-to-face contact is permitted and these will remain valid until further notice.

"If the permit expires they don’t need to purchase another permit until further notice – and people holding paper permit should continue to display them in their vehicle," said Councillor Davenport.

For car park locations, and other parking information, visit shropshire.gov.uk/parking