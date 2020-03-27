Menu

Shrewsbury Ark warns of 'catastrophic' consequences of giving change to homeless amid Covid-19

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | Coronavirus | Published:

Shrewsbury Ark has called on people to not give money to people on the streets to avoid spreading coronavirus.

Shrewsbury Ark

The day centre which supports some of the town's most vulnerable residents made the plea after one of its clients returned with a pocket filled with coins.

Some parts of the world such as China have been sterilising money, as well as taking some out of circulation, to try to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Shrewsbury Ark said: "Please, please, please do not not give money to anyone on the street. One of our clients came back in to the hotel with a pocket full of change. This could be catastrophic for everyone here. I'm sure we don't need to tell you why. Everyone here is being cared for."

