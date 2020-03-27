Advertising
Hospital near Shrewsbury confirms coronavirus cases
A hospital near Shrewsbury that cares for people with mental health problems and dementia has confirmed some of its patients have coronavirus.
The Redwoods Centre, at Bicton Heath, said one patient who was diagnosed had recovered and was now home.
A spokesman for Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said they were looking to impose some visiting restrictions at the centre to delay the spread of the virus.
The spokesman said: “The NHS and Public Health England (PHE) are well prepared for outbreaks of new infectious diseases. At the Redwoods Centre we have put in place measures to ensure the safety of patients and NHS staff while also ensuring services continue to be available to the public where appropriate.
"We have been planning extensively and are now caring for patients with confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19).
"The first person to be diagnosed has recovered and is now at home.
"We are also working to help delay the spread of the virus within the community, by placing some necessary restrictions on visiting. Thank you to our local community for supporting us at this time.”
