Police issue warning after youths spotted gathering at Broseley nature reserve

West Mercia Police officers were sent to Haycop Nature Reserve on Dark Lane following a number of reports of young people meeting and have warned others to stay at home.

The force said extra patrols will be put in place.

PCSO Mal Goddard said: "Following reports of a group of youths congregating in the area of the bird hide on the Haycop Nature Reserve, Dark Lane, Broseley, Safer Neighbourhood Team officers attended this evening.

"Fortunately the area was clear, further patrols will be conducted."

See also:

PCSO Goddard said those who are continuing to flout Covid-19 lockdown rules are "endangering themselves" and "anybody they come into contact with".

"These youths need to know that by their actions they are endangering themselves, their parents, grandparents and anybody that they come into contact with," he said.

Advertising

"Parents, please reinforce this message to your children – they should not be leaving the house unless for essential shopping or exercise.

"They should not be gathering in groups of more than two. This is for all of our safety."

Broseley & Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted a check of the nature reserve last night and found the area clear.

The team tweeted: "No gathering at the bird hide on the Haycop Nature Reserve in Broseley this evening at this time.

Advertising

"Police will continue to patrol and take the necessary action against anyone breaching the current regulations."

No gathering at the bird hide on the Haycop Nature Reserve in Broseley this evening at this time, Police will continue to patrol & take the necessary action against anyone breaching the current regulations. pic.twitter.com/X4ReE2pHdD — Broseley&Wenlock SNT (@WenlockCops) March 26, 2020

This comes after the Home Secretary warned those who ignore tougher restrictions on movement could be hit with a £60 fine initially and another for £120 for a second offence.

Priti Patel said the enforcement powers were designed to "protect the public and keep people safe".

Officers in Shropshire were given the power to enforce rules on staying at home and avoiding non-essential travel as of 1pm on Thursday.

West Mercia Police's Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said most businesses and individuals were respecting new lockdown rules, but that a minority that were ignoring them had been advised and dispersed.

He said random road checks will also be carried out across the patch as a way of ensuring journeys are necessary.