Man dies at Shrewsbury hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

The man, who was in his 90s, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Thursday.

See also:

He is the fifth person to die in the county to test positive for Covid-19.

Dr Arne Rose, medical director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shropshire and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

“The patient, who died on March 26, was in his 90s and had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Advertising

A total of 759 patients have now died in the UK, including 689 in England, while 14,579 people in the UK have tested positive.

The 168 patients confirmed to have died in England on Friday were between 29 and 98 years old and all had underlying health conditions, apart from four who were aged between 82 and 91.

Among the latest people to have tested positive for the virus are Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock who are both now self-isolating.

The pair, who are leading the country’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak, both said they have mild symptoms and are continuing to work from their homes.

Mr Johnson, who has a high temperature and persistent cough, said he would still lead the “national fightback” against the virus from his flat above Number 11.