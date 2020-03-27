Coronavirus: Bridgnorth residents abide by social distancing laws

But this picture taken in Bridgnorth shows how it should be done.

The photograph from Star photographer Tim Thursfield shows a queue at Turners Top Shop in Sydney Cottage Drive where customers are respecting the government’s advice on social distancing.

And, at a time where isolation is the focal point of day-to-day life, a two-metre distance was all that was needed for people queueing to get into one of the last remaining open shops throughout the town.

This comes as officers in Shropshire were given the power to enforce rules on staying at home and avoiding non-essential travel as of 1pm on Thursday.

West Mercia Police's Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said most businesses and individuals were respecting new lockdown rules, but that a minority that were ignoring them had to be advised and dispersed.

He said random road checks will also be carried out across the patch as a way of ensuring journeys are necessary and warned those who ignore tougher restrictions on movement could be hit with a £60 fine initially and another for £120 for a second offence.

And the message finally appears to be hitting home, judging by this picture.

Many businesses and shops throughout Bridgnorth’s normally bustling High Street had already closed and now only those selling essential goods or providing essential services remain open.

This means that alterations to Bridgnorth’s weekly Friday and Saturday markets are also being introduced.

Mayor of Bridgnorth, councillor Ron Whittle, said stalls selling non-essential goods had been advised to stay away.