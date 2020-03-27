Bishop's Castle mayor's plea for people to stay at home

Julie Magill, mayor of Bishop's Castle, has issued the statement to encourage people to stay safe and save lives by staying at home and avoiding socialising.

"The spread of the new coronavirus is now unstoppable; it is vital that our community follows the Chief Medical Officer’s advice not to socialise and to isolate; stay at home, it will save lives," she said.

"The town council will not be holding meetings for the foreseeable future and the clerk’s office will be closed along with the Town Hall.

"Our newsletter may not be published for a while, although the April-May issue has information regarding the disease and has been delivered to 850 homes; thanks to everyone who has got them out in these difficult times.

"Please look on our website, Facebook and notice boards for lots of information regarding the coronavirus and where to get help. You can contact the town clerk on 01588 638141 for assistance."

The mayor also said thank you to volunteers that are helping the town co-ordinate prescription pick ups, shopping and emergency supplies for the elderly or vulnerable.

She added: "We have a group of local volunteers who have signed up and their efforts and kindness have been overwhelming. I would like to congratulate the community for the way they have been adapting, and I would encourage them to maintain their efforts.

"Little Woodbatch in Bishop’s Castle are now in partnership with Harehill Farm in Edgton to increase locally-focused ‘veg boxes’ (ready in April), and combine any surplus for emergency food packages.

"They have a number of volunteers to deliver these to people in isolation. My thanks go to all involved in this important social endeavour.

"It is really sad that the organisers of the town have had to cancel or postpone many of our locally renowned events.

"Our community is strong, and will come through these hard times together. Myself and the town council hope and pray for our town, community and businesses and the NHS in these uncertain times.

"Keep well everyone and remember, help is out there."