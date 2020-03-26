Use online library services, public urged

Shropshire Council shut all its library facilities, along with museums and country parks, on Friday in an attempt to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

This was reinforced on Monday when Boris Johnson’s strict ‘stay at home’ message forced the shut down of such buildings for at least three weeks.

But it need not mean spending weeks without books, as Shropshire library users are being urged to access the wealth of resources available online through the council website.

Councillor Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure, said she wanted as many people as possible to know about the service.

She said: “I know people like a ‘real’ book in their hands but in times like this when the libraries are closed I highly recommend the digital service.

“And you can get magazines and newspapers too – what’s not to like?”

Users can access thousands of e-books, audio books and e-magazines, which can be downloaded directly onto their device.

People will need their library card number and PIN in order to log in. Anyone wishing to use the service who is not already a library member can sign up online.

Councillor Picton said the council was also exploring the possibility of extending its book delivery service for people unable to get out and about during self-isolation.

Prior to the closure of the libraries, the council last week announced measures to protect staff and members of the public, and temporarily relaxed lending and renewal timescales.

It is not yet known when the buildings will re-open.