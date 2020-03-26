Telford & Wrekin Council leader offers support to businesses

Councillor Shaun Davies said the authority will play a "vital" roll in administering the national support packages announced by the government.

In efforts to help businesses get the latest information in the simplest way possible, the council has opened a special support help line for businesses to advise on rates, grants and other support being offered.

This line will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. In addition, and outside these hours, up to date information relating to Covid-19 is available on the home page of the council’s website.

Councillor Davies said: “With many businesses and even more employees affected by the impacts of coronavirus, it’s vital we’re doing everything we can help give the right support for our economy.

“This is a very tough and uncertain time for business big and small and I hope we can ensure they have the latest information to help them react swiftly and make the most of the government and other support available.”

Government packages currently being offered include business rates relief, grants, statutory sick pay and relief loan facilities through the British Business Bank.

The council's helpline is contactable on 01952383838.