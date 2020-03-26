Telford school opens car park for free to hospital workers

Charlton School, which is a few hundred yards from the hospital site, is allowing any employee working at PRH to use the school spaces.

The idea came from Wellington councillor John Thompson who contacted the school’s management team to get the offer in place due to parking at the hospital site being limited and difficult to find at peak times.

The council and the Learning Community Trust are now speaking with the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) to help make staff aware of the extra spaces on the Charlton site.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “All NHS staff need whatever support everyone together can give them right now and we’re only too happy to help in any way we can.

“With school closures, the Charlton site is now underused, and given it’s a few hundred yards from the PRH, it’s a simple offer of help. We will be talking with the head of the school’s trust and SaTH to get this offer in place as quickly as possible.”

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust, which includes the Charlton School, said: “We’re delighted to be able to make this happen and show our support for those working at the PRH.”

The council has previously supported PRH in other ways helping to refurbish junior doctors accommodation and supporting recruitment of skilled nurses and other clinical staff from India to help meet an urgent need for skilled A&E staff.