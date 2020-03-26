Pupils give the elderly 100 food parcels with Mufti day for donations

The Friends of Redhill Primary Academy in Priorslee holds an Easter-themed Mufti day every year, with children bringing in chocolate to stock hampers for fundraising raffles.

But this year, with elderly and vulnerable people advised to stay at home, the group advised people to bring in non-perishable food to instead supply food parcels that were donated to Shropshire's branch of Age UK for distribution to the elderly who can't currently go shopping.

The collection was held last week, before schools around the country were ordered to close to most pupils.

Friends of Redhill Primary Academy chair Pru McCarney said that the parcels would help those who are struggling to get outside or who can't find supplies because of others' panic buying.

Some of the items that were delivered to the school

"There are 400 pupils at the school and they were incredibly generous," she said.

"The number of food, toiletries, cleaning products, everything that we got, we were able to deliver well over 100 care packages to Age UK.

"It's heart-warming to see how people still have that generous streak.

"The children at Redhill are renowned for being brilliant in times we are raising funds – this was on a different level.

"The support we have had from parents and volunteers, I can't tell you how awe-inspiring it is.

"The teachers have been amazing, everyone has just really pulled together.

"We're grateful to everyone that has come together this week."