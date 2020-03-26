Shrewsbury shopping centres opening hours reduced

With immediate effect the new trading hours at the Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside centres are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and Sunday from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The entrances to the centres have also been limited to one for each centre.

At the Darwin Shopping Centre this is the main entrance from Pride Hill, at the Pride Hill Shopping Centre it is via Wilkos entrance on Roushill, and at the Riverside Shopping Centre it is via the entrance opposite the multi-storey car park on Raven Meadows.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “Shrewsbury shopping centres are and will remain open for a small number of essential stores but we ask that our customers follow the latest Government guidance and only make essential visits to the shops for food and medicine at this time.

“We have also put in place additional precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all customers, staff and the wider community – including the reduced number of entrances.

“Furthermore, we are encouraging anyone – be it staff or members of the public – who is feeling unwell, to stay at home and focus on recovery.”

The essential store currently open in the Pride Hill centre is Wilko. At the Darwin centre they are Home Bargains, Grape Tree (closing from Friday, March 27), Green Options, Poundland, WH Smith / Post Office, and M&S Food.

In the Riverside Centre they are Da Da Thai Oriental, Heron Foods (Cool Trader), Meat Shack, and Rob Buckley Cycles (for critical worker repairs only).