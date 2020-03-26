Menu

Advertising

Hospitals in Powys close doors to visitors

By Lisa O'Brien | Mid Wales | Coronavirus | Published:

Hospitals in Powys have closed their doors to visitors.

Powys Teaching Health Board says the measure affects all its hospitals, with the exception of a single birth partner in its birth centres or at the discretion of the ward sister for end of life care.

Family members of patients are being asked not to bring or collect laundry from the wards.

A statement from the health board says: "Powys Teaching Health Board has announced that visiting to our hospitals will temporary stop.

"This decision has been made in the context of the Prime Minister’s announcement encouraging everyone to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

"All visiting is temporarily paused with the exception of a single birth partner in our birth centres, or at the discretion of the ward sister for end of life care.

"We also ask that family members do not bring or collect laundry from the wards as temporary arrangements for patient laundry will be available on the wards.

"We thank everyone for their patience and support."

Coronavirus Health News Mid Wales Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News