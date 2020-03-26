Council tax delay available

There is also help available for rent through housing benefit.

Shropshire Council said people should contact the unitary authority for help and says its website has all the information and an application form.

A spokesman said: "We're offering residents whose employment or income has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic the opportunity to delay payment of council tax until June 1, 2020.

"If you pay by direct debit and your instalment date is 1 April 2020 you'll need to return the form before 27 March 2020 for us to amend your April instalment.

"We'd also like to remind residents worried about the impact of the coronavirus that support may be available to them to help with council tax payments and payment of their rent through housing benefit."

The council said any residents whose employment situation or income has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus should visit our benefits webpages for more information.

"You can also access our online application form from there.

"Working age claimants may need to apply to DWP for universal credit, but you may still be able to apply for council tax support to help with your council tax payments. For more information on universal credit please go to the Gov.UK website. Please contact benefits@shropshire.gov.uk if you'd like further information.

"In addition, we can provide an additional discretionary housing payment where a claimant has a shortfall between their rent and housing benefit (or the housing element of their universal credit award). Please contact DHP@shropshire.gov.uk for details."