Coronavirus: Helpline launched and reassurance teams to be based throughout Shropshire to support the vulnerable

The initiative is aimed at helping the most vulnerable and signposting residents to where they can receive the necessary advice.

Community Reassurance Teams (CRTs) have been set up to coordinate support for local residents, including businesses, with the support of town councils, parish councils, voluntary groups and community organisations.

Coordination centres where teams will be based are being set up in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Ludlow, Bridgnorth and Market Drayton, to provide assistance to residents throughout the whole of the county.

The helpline, which is now live, can be used to deal with any queries or issues related to coronavirus other than health advice, which should be sought from NHS 111.

Councillor Dean Carroll, cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: "These are unprecedented times and we all must do as much as we can to stop the spread of coronavirus by staying at home except to buy essential food and supplies, for medical reasons, and to exercise locally once a day.

“Here at the council we are committed to ensuring our most vulnerable residents are supported and kept safe. The coronavirus helpline is a dedicated number, providing those people with a genuine need, a way of connecting with us.

“The new CRTs will work with our active town councils, parish councils, voluntary organisations, community groups and local businesses to connect people, and ensure those in need are fully supported.”

The Helpline is 03456789028 and available from 8am to 6pm weekdays, and 9am to 1pm Saturdays. Each caller will be asked to explain their need and, if required, this information will be passed on to a CRT.

Alternatively, visit shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus