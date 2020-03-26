Menu

Advertising

Changes to outpatient services at Shropshire's orthopaedic hospital amid coronavirus crisis

By Lisa O'Brien | Oswestry | Coronavirus | Published: | Last Updated:

Shropshire's specialist orthopaedic hospital is suspending non-essential work and ending face-to-face outpatient consultations.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, is making changes to the way its outpatient services operate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The trust says face-to-face consultations will stop unless there is 'safety-critical need' and patients are being offered telephone appointments where possible.

See also:

Non-essential work is being suspended.

A statement from the trust says: "We are ceasing all face-to-face outpatient consultations unless there is a compelling, safety-critical need for a physical visit to the site.

"All non-essential work is currently being suspended.

"Essential contacts will, wherever possible, be offered as a telephone appointment instead wherever possible, and we are contacting patients affected directly."

Coronavirus Health News Oswestry Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News