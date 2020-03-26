Changes to outpatient services at Shropshire's orthopaedic hospital amid coronavirus crisis

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, is making changes to the way its outpatient services operate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The trust says face-to-face consultations will stop unless there is 'safety-critical need' and patients are being offered telephone appointments where possible.

See also:

Non-essential work is being suspended.

A statement from the trust says: "We are ceasing all face-to-face outpatient consultations unless there is a compelling, safety-critical need for a physical visit to the site.

"All non-essential work is currently being suspended.

"Essential contacts will, wherever possible, be offered as a telephone appointment instead wherever possible, and we are contacting patients affected directly."