Visiting suspended at Shropshire's community hospitals

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust runs Bishop's Castle Community Hospital, Bridgnorth Community Hospital, Ludlow Community Hospital and Whitchurch Community Hospital.

The trust has announced it has taken the decision to restrict all visiting to the hospitals, except for where end of life care patients are concerned.

Other 'exceptional circumstances' will also be taken into account and must be discussed with staff on an individual basis.

Coronavirus:

A message posted on the trust's website says: "We have today taken the decision to restrict all visiting in our community hospitals, except for patients on end of life care pathways.

"Any other relatives who feel they have exceptional circumstances why they should be allowed to visit will need to discuss on a case-by-case basis with the nurse-in-charge.

"Exceptional circumstances could refer to patients with learning disabilities and dementia where there may be significantly increased distress and/or allowing the visitors may be of real help to the nursing teams."

Visiting to wards at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has also been suspended, with exceptions for children’s services, maternity and the neonatal department, and for end of life care patients.