Urgent call for catering staff to join Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), near Oswestry, wants to recruit bank staff in its nationally renowned catering department, as quickly as it can.

The team is down on staff members due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen a dozen members out of action and in self-isolation.

Dan Hoggett, catering manager at RJAH, said: “We’ve got a fantastic team here at RJAH but unfortunately, in light of the circumstances around the coronavirus pandemic, a few members of staff are, rightfully, self-isolating, which is why we’re looking for some NHS heroes to join the team.

“We are looking for committed, flexible and hard-working staff to join our team, during a time of real challenge within the NHS.”

The standard of food produced and served at the hospital is celebrated by patients and visitors up and down the country.

Last year, the high standard of the trust’s food was highlighted by patients as the very best in the country in the Care Quality Commission’s adult inpatient survey.

The team have come out top in the survey for the quality of food produced for 13 out of the last 14 years.

The trust’s food was also marked 100 per cent for ward food taste in its latest patient-led assessment of the care environment (PLACE) survey.

For those interested in a role within the hospital’s catering team, shift patterns range from 6am to 7pm, seven days a week.

Apply at www.jobs.nhs.uk/xi/vacancy/916014499

For more information and informal inquiries, contact Dan on 01691 404504.