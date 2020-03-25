Shrewsbury park and ride to stop

Shropshire Council announced the suspension of its service, saying that it will no longer run from its Meole Brace, Harlescott, and Oxon sites from the last journey on Saturday.

The authority said it came after a drop in the number of users because of government social distancing measures.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Due to the fall in use of the service, and following the latest advice regarding social distancing, the park and ride service across all three sites will be suspended from the last journey this Saturday, March 28, until further notice. This will of course be continually reviewed taking into consideration the latest advice.

“Whilst the park and ride service is suspended Shropshire Council is working with our partners to identify where best our transport services can be deployed to support essential services, key workers and our communities.”