Council to review council tax on a case-by-case basis

This week Council Tax bills will be coming through Powys residents letter boxes and many people will not be working due to the coronavirus lock-down.

Councillor Mathew Dorrance asked under the questions at anytime protocol: “Will the council, during this COVID-19 pandemic, suspend actions and proceedings for possession orders in relation to tenants and provide greater support to residents who struggle to pay rent and Council Tax?”

Portfolio holder for Finance, Councillor Aled Davies answered: “Alongside the new additional help that is being made available by Government, PCC already has a broad set of benefit and award support mechanisms available including housing benefit and council tax reduction schemes.

“We also administer discretionary schemes such as housing payments which helps to support people to keep their rented home.

“On Council Tax, we have the ability to assess someone’s financial hardship and remove or reduce their Council Tax liability and where applicable the ability to change or amend payment arrangements.

“Finally we have a set of officers who offer specialised support to people around debt, budgeting, benefits and fuel.

“Each case is considered for support and looked at on its own individual merits and at this time our teams are ready to support people through this difficult time.”

At the end of February, PCC voted through a 4.8 per-cent increase in the Council Tax.

On Tuesday, March 24, neighbouring Shropshire Council said they would allow residents whose income has been affected by coronavirus to delay payments of Council Tax until June 1.