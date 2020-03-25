Coronavirus: Telford pub offers free parking to Princess Royal Hospital staff while closed

The Pheasant Inn at Admaston, just west of Shawbirch, is closed like pubs across the country and landlady Sue Fletcher offered the now-empty car park to hospital staff gratis.

She said on social media: "I know we are around 30 minutes walk but we have a large empty car park you are welcome to use.

"If you could just display your usual parking permit, so we know who the cars belong to."

The pub is still offering a takeaway service. Contact 01952 251989 or search for the Pheasant at Admaston on Facebook or Twitter.