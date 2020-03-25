Coronavirus lockdown: Man arrested after group of drinkers moved on from Telford park

Police spoke to the three men at the town park this afternoon and sent them on their way.

From this week police will have powers to enforce Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order that people stay avoid gatherings of more than two and stay indoors as much as possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

One of the three men became aggressive and swore at the officers. 10 minutes later he caused a scene in Hollinswood and was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

@TelfordCops reminded people on Twitter: "We all have a part to play, please #StayAtHome."