Visiting suspended at Shropshire's two main hospitals to help prevent coronavirus spread

Restrictions were brought in last week at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford allowing the majority of people to visit for two hours only between 10am and 8pm.

But visiting to hospital wards has now been suspended, with exceptions for children’s services, maternity and the neonatal department, and for end of life care patients.

Dr Arne Rose, medical director for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the hospitals, said: “We have not taken this decision lightly and we appreciate it may be frustrating or worrying for the families and friends of patients, but we can assure you that it is the safest precaution to take at this time.

“In line with our usual practice, ward staff will contact next of kin if a patient in our care becomes seriously ill or if there are changes to their treatment.”

On the children’s ward, one parent or carer will be allowed to be with the child.

Two named visitors are permitted and these visitors can alternate.

For maternity services, one birthing partner will be allowed into the delivery suite.

Staff will contact birthing partners when women are transferred to the delivery suite.

Neonatal unit will allow parents only to visit.

End of life care patients will be permitted to receive visitors but this will be restricted to next of kin and an additional two visitors.