Severn Hospice: 'We need generous support of public more than ever'

As coronavirus sweeps the country, Severn Hospice remains open at its sites in Shrewsbury and Telford to treat patients with incurable illnesses from across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Its shops across the region are currently still open but need donations of stock and the generous support of the public more than ever.

Ross Henderson, head of retail, said: “We know that people will be social distancing.

“But if they are coming out of the house and would like to drop off donations to us, they will be more than welcome.

“The people of Shropshire and Mid Wales are incredibly generous and have supported us very well over the years.

“During this time, we need to let everyone know – we can’t stop caring. It is just what we do.”