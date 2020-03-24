Menu

Advertising

GALLERY: Eerie quiet amid coronavirus lockdown

By Andrew Turton | Shrewsbury | Coronavirus | Published:

Streets would usually be busy with shoppers, workers out for lunch and young families.

Wyle Cop

Milk Street was empty today

The High Street area was quiet

Old Market Hall was quiet

Pride Hill

Police were monitoring shoppers' movements in Shrewsbury

Two shoppers with their toilet rolls in the Pride Hill area of Shrewsbury

Shopping centres are remaining eerily quiet

A small number of people ventured onto Pride Hill

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 24/03/2020..... GV's of Newport High street today after people were told to stay indoors during the Covid 19 outbreak..

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 24/03/2020..... GV's of Newport High street today after people were told to stay indoors during the Covid 19 outbreak..

Market Drayton today

Market Drayton was quiet today

It was quiet in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

The scene in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

Very few people in Ludlow today

Ludlow today

Quiet in the centre of Ludlow this morning

But people were largely staying away following new strict advice from the Government on social distancing.

Only a fraction of the people who would usually be in town and city centres ventured out today.

Shrewsbury was quiet although some shoppers did venture out and about in the Pride Hill area.

Largely it was quiet however, with similar scenes in Ludlow, Market Drayton and Newport.

Full coverage:

It came despite some retailers refusing to heed advice from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Government demanded all UK shops selling non-essential goods to close.

Advertising

It has moved to clarify which stores could stay open after retailers such as Sports Direct initially opened today.

The government has ordered all UK shops selling non-essential goods to close.

They include:

  • Supermarkets and other food shops
  • Pharmacies
  • Petrol stations
  • Newsagents
  • Bicycle shops
  • Home and hardware stores
  • Laundrettes and dry cleaners
  • Garages
  • Pet shops
  • Post Offices
  • Banks
Coronavirus Health News Latest photos Shrewsbury Local Hubs Market Drayton North Shropshire Ludlow South Shropshire Newport Telford
Andrew Turton

By Andrew Turton
Digital Journalist

Digital journalist based at the Express & Star's head office in Wolverhampton. Interested in breaking news and social media. Get in touch on Twitter @aturton_star or andrew.turton@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News