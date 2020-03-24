Coronavirus: Shropshire Council closes all buildings and opens phone lines and email addresses

The council's buildings, including its Shrewsbury headquarters, will remain closed, and from today council staff are working from home where possible.

Community 'hubs' will be established in the county soon.

A statement from the council said: "This will be reviewed regularly as the situation continues to develop and as the government gives further direction.

"This is to protect our residents, customers and our staff, and we encourage people to continue to contact us via telephone, email or via our website.

"We have set up a number of helplines so that the public can contact us directly if they need help or support during these difficult times.

"We will also shortly be setting up hubs in the community and will announce further details as soon as possible.

"All Shropshire Council staff who are able to are being asked to work from home and to only come into buildings for essential work.

"This will ensure we can implement the government’s guidelines around social distancing and self-isolation.

"Shropshire Council will continue to provide essential services to our communities. Like every council we are looking at different ways of doing this in line with the current government guidelines.

"We strongly encourage all residents to follow the government guidelines on social distancing and staying at home.

"Please also keep up-to-date with the latest government news and advice at gov.uk/coronavirus."

Council contacts

The council has established helplines and email addresses for enquiries:

For school and education-related enquiries during this emergency, plus school admissions, school transport and free school meals call 0345 678 9008.

For concerns about a child’s safety or welfare, or for family support call 0345 678 9021.

For concerns about a vulnerable adult’s safety or welfare, or for support and advice about adult social care call 0345 678 9044

For business-related enquiries, email COVID19businessenquiries@shropshire.gov.uk

For business rates enquiries call 0345 678 9003 or email business.rates@shropshire.gov.uk

For all enquiries about bins and recycling including collections and assisted collections call 0345 678 9007

For advice and support on council tax and benefits call 0345 678 9002.

The council said: "It is more important than ever that residents are pointed to the professional advice and support that they need in relation to council tax and benefits so that we can help them as much as we can."

For all other enquiries, see shropshire.gov.uk or call 0345 678 9000.