Arrival of overseas nurses to work in Shropshire hospitals put at risk

It was announced in October that 176 nurses from overseas had been recruited to work at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and were expected to gradually arrive throughout this year.

More than 30 extra nurses from India are due to join from April at the earliest – the majority earmarked to work in A&E.

The trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, has looked to overseas recruitment to help fill gaps in its substantive nursing and midwifery workforce.

Some cohorts have already arrived but a new report to SaTH's board says there is a risk others may not be able to come to the UK due to travel restrictions.

It is being explored if their arrival can be fast-tracked and if they can be housed in student accommodation or hotels.

In a report from SaTH's workforce committee, chairwoman Teresa Boughey writes that there may also be issues with nurses not being able to travel to sit exams, and student nurses could be drafted in.

The report says: "Any of the overseas nurses here (and hopefully coming) who have not yet sat the exam will have to wear green armbands enabling us to use them in other roles.

"Discussions are underway regarding student nurses being drafted in, including student nurses getting their PIN early and even nurse lecturers being drafted in to help.

"All staff (including non-clinical) are being asked to consider being deployed into other roles (where appropriate) and the training team are looking at what training they need to be up-skilled."

Staff who have left the trust are also being contacted to ask if they are able to come back.

The report adds that "all actions are being taken to ensure appropriate staffing levels in all areas, notwithstanding that situation is unprecedented".

In a separate report to the board, chair of the quality and safety committee Dr David Lee writes that the trust has been taking appropriate actions in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

He writes: "Routine elective surgery has been cancelled and access to the hospital sites restricted through reducing visiting times and reducing access points.

"There has been an effective community response in facilitating discharges to ensure bed availability is improved.

"Reports to the centre are in place and a 'command centre' has been established.

"Work is ongoing to develop contingencies to expand the staffing and ICU capacity."