Village stores playing vital role amid panic buying chaos

Store owner, Helen Atkinson said the shop was a lifeline for local people - particularly for those with no transport and for those heeding the advice of Government to restrict travel as much as possible during the current crisis.

It after queues of people lined up outside supermarkets including Tesco yesterday after early opening hours for NHS workers attracted thousands to stores.

Helen said: “I would like to tell the people of Clive that I am doing my utmost to make it business as usual.

"Some of my suppliers have had a few issues this week but I’m confident it will be ok.

“My advice is don’t panic, use common sense and if you are coughing with a temperature, just don’t visit, call me and I will do my best to get supplies to you.

“Likewise those who have no choice but to self isolate, I’m sure we can get together a team of people to help me get essentials out to people in need, and rest assured you’ll get my best. Keep positive and stay calm.”

The interior of Clive Village Stores was refurbished ahead of being reopened under new management in December.

The work was carried out by Shrewsbury-based architectural design company Design Forum with the brief of providing a comprehensive village convenience offering, including an area to sit for coffee.

To contact the shop call 07914 867862.