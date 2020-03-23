Advertising
Teams work to feed thousands of Telford children during first days of school closures
Teams are working to feed thousands of children across Telford who usually receive free school meals.
More than 5,500 children were delivered packed lunches by staff from Telford & Wrekin Council.
Those youngsters will be receiving lunches for the next week as an emergency provision in the first days of school closures.
Treats in the paper bag include a pre-packed sandwich – either cheese, tuna or ham – as well as pre-packed biscuits, a pack of crisps and a piece of fruit.
The council said pre-packed offerings were included so all ingredients and allergens can be seen.
Children with special dietary requirements or allergies are being prepared according to their requirements.
Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, tweeted: "I can not express my thanks to our team enough."
The food was packed by staff and then sent out via the red community buses.
Those who are eligible for school meals but did not receive a packed lunch by 2.30pm can call 01952 383858 for more information.
Packed meals will be made available until Friday.
