Shrewsbury musical therapist wants government to do more for small businesses

Eve Whitmore, who runs Kiddleydivey’s Shropshire, Mid Wales and Wolverhampton branch, has seen her income completely dry up due to come homes need to keep visitors to a minimum.

Her work involves going to various care settings and delivering music therapy sessions to stimulate the elderly both mentally and physically.

Activities include singing and dancing, quizzes and more, but her work has had to stop to try and keep people safe from the virus.

Now she is worrying how she’s going to put food on the table for her children if self isolation continues for several weeks. She said: “ In the last week my company has gone from thriving , working in 70 odd settings across the county to nothing.

"As I work in care homes and community groups I don’t qualify for the £3,000 grant as I don’t pay rates. I am desperate to hear what the Business Interruption Loan will offer but the government still haven’t announced the eligibility criteria.

“Whilst I completely understand why the care homes are closing their doors to external visitors, I also worry about the mental and physical well being of those clients who benefit so much from a Kiddleydivey music session.”

Eve, who had to take time off work in 2017 after getting blood cancer, is hoping to create videos for her elderly customers to sing along to as they try and beat the boredom of lockdown.

She added: “I feel that a lot of small businesses are falling through the cracks. I hope more announcements of support will come.”