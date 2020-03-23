Coronavirus: Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard calls for immediate lockdown

Mr Pritchard asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the issue in Westminster this afternoon.

He asked the minister whether it would be sensible to bring lockdown measures in now, given the number of people appearing to flout guidance on social distancing.

"On the issue of social distancing is there something he feels might happen tomorrow that currently is not happening today as far as people's behaviour is concerned?" he asked.

"People gathered in their thousands on the beautiful landmark of The Wrekin in my constituency. It is right the people should have exercise, physical, mental health and wellbeing but social distancing is not being followed by many, and whether it be The Wrekin, whether it be Holland Park, or St James's Park, or in counties around this house today, can I ask what behavioural changes he expects?

"Is it not the case we will have lockdown and isn't it better to have it today than next week?"

Mr Hancock responded by saying the government is prepared to take whatever steps are needed.

He said: "My honourable friend makes an important point and we are absolutely clear we are prepared to take the action that is necessary."