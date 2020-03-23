Coronavirus: Mid Wales MPs warns holidaymakers to stay away

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams called upon tourists and holiday makers to stay home after being told of the situation being experienced by hotel owners and caravan site owners.

Mr Williams said he had spoken with the Home Secretary and No. 10 about unnecessary travel from holiday makers and others and was pleased to hear that the Government is considering tougher measures to prevent people flocking to tourist destinations during the coronavirus outbreak.

He said “While I would normally welcome increased numbers of tourists to Montgomeryshire, there is a real risk that increased numbers of travellers to the area risks putting extra pressure on our vital services and supermarkets which are already working extremely hard to meet the challenge of Covid-19. I urge all those considering travelling to seriously reconsider."

He added ‘Follow the Government’s advice, stay at home and avoid all but essential travel. Beating this virus is a national effort, and it will be beaten if we work together and follow the advice coming from the Prime Minister, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific adviser, and others."

Clwyd South MP Simon Baynes also urged people to stay away from his constituency for fear of the impact on health services.

He said: "Tourism is normally a vital industry for Clwyd South but now we must ensure that visitors stay away from the beauty spots of Clwyd South as residents are very worried about the spread of Coronavirus from these visits.

"The government is rightly advising people to stay at home and avoiding unnecessary travel. It has closed pubs, restaurants, cafés and visitor attractions so people must stay away from Clwyd South and not put pressure on our shops, supermarkets and health services.

"This is the greatest national crisis since World War II and we must all pull together to protect each other, particularly the vulnerable in society and our brave health workers, and this way we will beat Coronavirus together.”