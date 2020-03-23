Hotel near Shrewsbury hires out rooms as offices to those working from home in coronavirus crisis

The Mercure Shrewsbury Albrighton Hall Hotel & Spa, north of Shrewsbury, has seen conferences cancelled and guests opting to stay at home.

Now the hotel is offering rooms with desks, televisions and free tea for £8 an hour or £50 for eight hours.

Lynn Hood, chief operating officer of Focus Hotels, which manages Albrighton Hall, said: “We are offering our empty rooms as home office space for people who find their own homes too distracting or who simply wish to work in isolation.

“They can enjoy the comfort of their own ensuite bathroom, the use of a large TV screen, using their own HDMI cable, free high-speed wi-fi, free tea, coffee, biscuits and free car parking.

“The rooms cost £8 per hour, or £50 for eight hours.

'Our business has been severely reduced'

“People can also choose to have food from the hotel menu safely delivered to their rooms, for an additional charge.

“Like many businesses, our income has been severely reduced as a result of the coronavirus crisis, so we are looking at ways of keeping some money coming in while our usual type of business is not practicable, and at the same time provide a service for people who, for many reasons, will find it very difficult to work effectively from home.

Advertising

“We are, naturally, closely monitoring updates from the World Health Organization and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and following the guidance of the government and public health officials around the use of our spa.

“We are reinforcing all recommendations on the appropriate health and safety measures within our own hotel teams. The safety and welfare of our guests and staff are our highest priority.”

Anyone interested in booking an office away from home at the hotel should call 01939 291 000 or email reservations@mercureshrewsbury.co.uk.