Coronavirus: 'Neighbourhood angel' scheme launched

In Montgomery, volunteers have gathered together to start up the Montgomery Neighbourhood Angels scheme which is being mobilised by county councillor Stephen Hayes.

As a community response to the current situation, and with a growing number of people in self-isolation and quarantine, the 'angels' will be assigned to a specific street or area.

Anyone self-isolating will have the reassurance of knowing that someone is available by phone or email who can, if need be, act as a link with the outside world.

Councillor Hayes said: "People of all ages will find themselves isolating in the coming weeks.

"We want to make sure that everyone has the reassurance that someone is looking out for them, and can connect them with appropriate assistance if needed.

Lionel Weaver and Stephen Hayes

"Volunteer neighbourhood angels will keep a note of those in isolation in their allocated ‘beat’, which could be a street, part-street, or an outlying area of town, and make occasional ‘how are you’ phone calls to check all is well.

"If there are local needs to be met such as shopping or collecting prescriptions, the angels will liaise with other volunteers taking on these tasks.

"A simple protocol will be provided for how to fulfil the role safely and how not to put volunteers or anyone else at risk, and volunteers will not enter people’s homes."

The group will also be able to source any other potential needs for those in self-isolation and the angels will soon begin to deliver to each house in their beat a card with contact details.

These will also be published in the Crier newsletter at the start of April.

Montgomery Mayor Cllr Haydn Andrew added: "We know this crisis is a worry for many local people but we also know that our community-minded Montgomery residents want to help others, so this scheme will give people confidence that the help on offer is genuine, local and safe."