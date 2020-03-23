Coronavirus: Bridgnorth wellbeing specialist offering free support to those in need

Louise Creswick runs her own business supporting people dealing with stress, anxiety and loss, and said she has already seen an increase in people reaching out due to Covid-19.

The 40-year-old from Alveley, near Bridgnorth, had planned to expand her services throughout 2020, but said she felt her expertise were needed now more than ever, and decided to reach out to vulnerable people that may be suffering in silence or cannot see where to turn.

"People are going to be really feeling that lack of connection at the moment, which is going to have an impact on their mental health," she said.

"I'm here for anybody that's now feeling increased levels of stress and anxiety, or struggling to rationalise the situation or just cope with their day-to-day life.

"It's a particularly trying time for people who have lost a loved one. There's a lot of uncertainty about how people can continue to get support when they've experienced bereavement and I'm hearing of people not even sure how funeral arrangements will be planned."

Louise added that a Shropshire health worker from the NHS had recently contacted her for support.

"Just yesterday I had a lady from the NHS text me and I called her straight back as I felt that was the right thing to do in her circumstances.

"Workers on the frontline are feeling the impact and prioritising other people before their own needs – they focus on everyone else and all of a sudden can feel overwhelmed and stressed, wondering what to do.

"The whole idea of self-isolation in itself can cause a bit of panic and I can help people bring calm into their situation and focus on what we can do for ourselves to keep ourselves in check."

Having been a coach for more than three years, Louise has a background in psychology and dealing with vulnerable people.

She said: "For 13 years I worked in the social housing sector, so I'm used to responding to people in crisis and dealing with individuals in all sections of the community.

"I also went through my own personal experience with grief and loss. I lost my parents in quick succession under different circumstances when I was 25 and all of that is brought into what I do.

"I love what I do and with everything that's going on, it just felt like the right thing to do would be to help people for free."

Those looking for help or support can contact Louise on 07730658390, louisecreswick@hotmail.com or louisecreswick.com