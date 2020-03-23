Advertising
Ambulance chiefs warn people with coronavirus symptoms not to call 999 - after false call-outs
Ambulance chiefs have made a plea to people to stop calling 999 in a panic because they have coronavirus symptoms.
West Midlands Ambulance Service say people are calling under an emergency pretext but on arrival crews are being asked for a ‘check over’.
Bosses warned crews were wasting the protective equipment used on call-outs to avoid spreading the virus.
They say six sets were discarded after three non-emergency coronavirus calls on Saturday.
In a tweet, staff urged the community to pull together and to ‘use the 999 system wisely’.
Visit 111.nhs.uk/covid-19 for more advice on what to do if you have symptoms.
