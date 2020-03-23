Ambulance chiefs warn people with coronavirus symptoms not to call 999 - after false call-outs

West Midlands Ambulance Service say people are calling under an emergency pretext but on arrival crews are being asked for a ‘check over’.

Bosses warned crews were wasting the protective equipment used on call-outs to avoid spreading the virus.

Here’s a plea from our frontline crews:

“Please stop calling 999 for a ‘check over’ to see if you have coronavirus.” That’s not what people are saying when they call 999 but it’s what they’re saying when we get there. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QS2Ea58bBV — West Midlands Ambulance Service University NHS FT (@OFFICIALWMAS) March 21, 2020

They say six sets were discarded after three non-emergency coronavirus calls on Saturday.

In a tweet, staff urged the community to pull together and to ‘use the 999 system wisely’.

Before we go in, we have to put on protective equipment like the picture; one crew have had theee calls like that today alone, that’s six sets of PPE wasted. We all need to pull together at the moment; please use the 999 system wisely. Thank you. #coronavirus 2/2 pic.twitter.com/hJx7CXHUhB — West Midlands Ambulance Service University NHS FT (@OFFICIALWMAS) March 21, 2020

Visit 111.nhs.uk/covid-19 for more advice on what to do if you have symptoms.