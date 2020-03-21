Restaurant starting deliveries to serve rural village amid coronavirus isolation

The Old Vicarage hotel and brasserie will be able to support residents in Worfield, near Bridgnorth, and surrounding areas within a five-mile radius.

Food from a daily menu organised by head chef Gavin Allan will be cooked from a newly-opened kitchen, Gavin's Guerilla Grill, and delivered from next week.

The initiative follows the decision by the government to allow restaurants to become takeaways during the coronavirus pandemic, which went alongside Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s offer of £25,000 grants to support leisure businesses, including restaurants.

Owner of The Old Vicarage, David Blakstad, said: “Thanks to the government’s new support we have decided to pay some of this forward into our local community.

“While we are able to prepare meals and cook for people we will. We’ll only be charging cost for this service and see it very much as a service to those in our community.”

A fresh menu will be posted daily from Monday and will include a choice of three starters, three mains and three desserts for people to choose from. People will have 24 hours to make their orders before the menu changes again.

Head chef Gavin Allan said: “We are up against something massive and unprecedented - hence the temporary change in the name to the Guerilla Grill. With people likely to be stuck inside, you don’t want to be eating the same meals every day or week, and that is why we are going to be offering regular fresh menus. It will give people something to look forward to in the evening.

“We’ll be getting creative with the menu, and the quality of what we serve will be just as good quality as what we would serve to people if they were sat here in the brasserie.”

The food will be delivered directly to the doors of those who order that evening. There will also be the option for people to ask for a pantry box, which will include some basics, including freshly baked bread made on site.

“This is going to be a tough few months for us all,” added David. “We all need to do our bit and work together within our communities.”

For more details visit oldvicarageworfield.com or call 01746716497.