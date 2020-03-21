Coronavirus: Bridgnorth town council closes offices, cancels events and reduces staff

Civic leaders in Bridgnorth have axed the annual carnival, which attracts thousands of people to the town, and shut its offices in St Leonard's Close to the public.

The authority's two community buildings, Castle Hall in West Castle Street and Low Town Community Centre in Severn Street, have also been closed until further notice, with all bookings being refunded before the end of April.

The Town Hall has also shut and weddings and other civil ceremonies already scheduled in the High Street venue are set to take place, but limitations and precautions may be implemented.

The town clerk Lee Jakeman confirmed the Civic Sunday event, due to take place on May 17, has been postponed and the annual carnival, which was set for June 28, has been cancelled.

He said: "Bridgnorth Town Council is acutely aware of the threat and impact of the coronavirus and has met to discuss what it might best do to support the community and maintain as many of our services as possible.

"With regard to specific medical and social distancing advice we are primarily being led by advice coming from central government and ask people and businesses to respond to the emergency with due regard to the advice that best fits your circumstances."

Staffing numbers in council offices have been reduced, but there will be at least one member of staff able to handle public enquiries via the phone or email.

The town's public toilets, castle grounds and Severn Park will remain open. Cemetery services and grounds maintenance will continue as normal.

The mayor of Bridgnorth, councillor Ron Whittle, said: "The town clerk has made it clear the steps that the town council is taking to observe Government advice.

"The intention is of course to try to maintain as full a service as possible while protecting our staff and customers.

"I would also mention our local businesses. Much publicity has been given to the panic buying in supermarkets, but I would ask that residents have regard to the many small businesses we have in the town that may be in a critical situation.

"Do please consider trying to support these businesses wherever you can safely do so, otherwise they may not survive until the end of this difficult period."

The council can be contacted between 10am and 2pm on 01746762231 or info@bridgnorthtowncouncil@gov.uk