Community Angels in Welshpool

But the organisers have stressed that more recruits are needed particularly from some areas including Red Bank, Gungrog Road, Borfa Green, Gungrog Hill, Belan, Severn Road and Llanerchyddol.

The Group is being co-ordinated by County Councillor Graham Breeze, The Rev Steve Willson on behalf of Welshpool Churches and Anne Wilson, Interim Welshpool Town Clerk and will be up and running next week.

Councillor Breeze said: "Anyone self-isolating needs the security of knowing that someone is available by phone or email who can, if need be, act as a link with the outside world. Nobody should be suffering in lonely silence, or unable to have essential supplies delivered, because they can’t leave their home."

He said Community Angels should ideally be people who are fit and well, have DBS checks in place and who are willing to have their phone number and email address made available to everyone in their allocated area.

Welshpool Rugby Club members havesvolunteered to deliver leaflets to every home in the Welshpool boundary giving details of who to contact if you need help while self-isolating.

"If there are local needs to be met such as shopping or collecting prescriptions, organisers will liaise with volunteer shoppers. If there are other needs going unmet, they may help source the appropriate advice or help, and check that it has been received.

"If you think you can help please email or call one of the following contacts and leave your contact details: revswillson@btinternet.com, 01938 553164; Cllr.graham.breeze@powys.gov.uk, 01938 553780;

anne@welshpooltowncouncil.gov.uk; 07936 873822.