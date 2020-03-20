Telford churchgoers set up group to help others amid coronavirus outbreak

The Friends of Leegomery Methodist Church has been set up by senior church steward, John Bowdler, and church secretary, Shirley Stevens.

The group has been posting leaflets around Hadley and Leegomery to let anyone in the community who is in isolation, elderly or vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak know that they are there to help.

John and the five volunteers in the group will go shopping and pick up anything from a pint of milk to groceries, a newspaper, post letters, collect prescriptions or even just be on the end of a phone to talk.

"A friend of mine had asked if the church was doing anything to help, and I thought yes, why aren't we?" he said.

"We can offer simple things to help people like picking up a pint of milk. In a couple of weeks I imagine it will be a tough time for people.

"We used the Shropshire Star help leaflets to let people know we are available as a group."

The group started on Tuesday and John said while they only have a few volunteers, it will hopefully make the difference to some people.

"While I was posting leaflets people were just saying thank you. I had an elderly lady call up just to say thank you for starting the group," he added.

"It is nice to have that support. I think doing it with the church gives it kudos.

"I know it is a horrible time but there is a lot of positivity – community spirit is definitely raising its head."