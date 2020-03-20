Shrewsbury mayor urges community to access Coronavirus battle fund

Councillor Phil Gillam also encouraged people to follow government advice about social distancing, and for residents to support local businesses how they can.

His calls come as the Covid-19 virus spreads further in the UK and after Shrewsbury and other areas of Shropshire were battered by severe floods.

He said: "I think it is fair to say 2020 has, so far, been our Annus Horribilis.

"The floods caused untold damage to residents and businesses alike but also stopped many people enjoying the town that we all love.

"I was extremely humbled by the community spirit shown in helping those in distress. And it has been extremely heartening to see how quickly many of those businesses have recovered to be open for business and how the whole community has shown support and shopped local.

He added: "I am deeply saddened by news of our town’s first Coronavirus death and my deepest sympathies go out to her friends and family. I fear that is not the only fatality in Shrewsbury I will read about but it is now time that we create our Battle Plan to beat this virus.

"I want to pay tribute to the growing movement of community-minded people who are offering valuable support to those who could face many months of self-isolation.

"We have established our very own Coronavirus Battle Fund and I would urge community groups to go on our website www.shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk or contact their local Town Councillor for details. We have set aside £20,000 to give one-off grants of up to £500 to community organisations who are showing leadership in our town to support our residents.

"As a Shrewsbury lad, I have not previously seen anything like this amazing sense of community spirit at this level – but I can only liken it to stories my mother and grandmother used to tell of the war effort; how in times of crisis we all rallied together, showed huge levels of kindness and supported people they didn’t really know.

"I am confident that we will overcome this, and that we will be a stronger town as a result. Stay safe, be considerate, love your community and do, do, do wash your hands. I send my very best wishes to you all."