Leisure centres close and reduce admission across Shropshire and Mid Wales due to coronavirus

Telford & Wrekin Council has closed all of its sports facilities across the borough with immediate effect, while others across Shropshire and Mid Wales have reduced their intake and services.

Across Telford, the authority announced it was closing venues in line with advice from the government and Public Health England.

These include Abraham Darby Sports & Leisure Centre; Horsehay Village Golf Centre; Newport Swimming Pool; Oakengates Leisure Centre, Phoenix Sports Centre; Stirchley Sports Centre and Wellington Civic & Leisure Centre.

Shropshire Council confirmed it has kept its sports and leisure facilities open and is constantly reviewing the situation, with staff taking extra measures to ensure the health and safety of users and workers.

Teme Leisure, which operates facilities in Ludlow, Church Stretton, Bishop's Castle and Cleobury Mortimer, has taken a number of precautionary measures including reducing the capacity of its classes by 50 per cent, limiting swimming pool admissions and increased cleaning.

The company will continue to operate children's lessons up until Sunday and has told members they can freeze their membership if necessary.

Lee Hassan, Teme Leisure general manager, said: "It is during these unprecedented times that communities really come together and lookout for each other so if you are able to continue to support your local leisure centres please do so. If you are unwell please stay at home."

Meanwhile, across Mid Wales, Freedom Leisure, which operates facilities on behalf of Powys County Council, is also taking similar measures and has reduced its class capacity by 50 per cent, as well as increasing cleaning.

The company has kept its facilities open and said the benefits of keeping active "outweigh any risk" unless otherwise advised.

A statement released by Freedom Leisure said: "The guidance is that the health and wellbeing benefits of keeping active significantly outweigh any risk unless you are advised otherwise by a health professional and our centres remain open for the communities we serve.

"However, we are aware that many of you may be concerned about coronavirus (Covid-19). We would like to reassure all of our customers that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that we protect our staff and customers against the risk of coronavirus, so that we can continue to provide facilities and services to your local community."