Coronavirus: Shropshire bands together in isolation crisis

-

A community bus service that helps people get around north Shropshire has offered a shopping delivery service for those who can't leave their homes.

The North Salop Wheelers (NSW), which covers towns including Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Ellesmere as well as some smaller villages, are operating almost as normal but drivers will enquire as to the health of passengers at stopping places, refusing those who are ill.

John Harrison from the project said: "NSW are operating an emergency programme but essentially, until instructed otherwise, it's business as usual (almost).

"We will as a matter of course enquire as to your health at the bus stopping places. Anyone feeling ill with any condition must not use the services and will be refused at those stopping places.

"If however members don't feel able to travel then we will operate a shopping service for basic items.

"We will do this in cooperation with a local independent retailer

"We may be able to help those people who are experiencing problems but are not currently members of the scheme, so please enquire regardless of membership status."

Advertising

To learn more about the NSW, visit northsalopwheelers.co.uk.

To book a bus, call 01948 880037, text 07943 275757 or email js.harrison@btinternet.com

-

An Oswestry delicatessen is dropping grocery boxes off for the isolated people of the town.

Advertising

"We have been serving the community for over 50 years and we are not going to let this crisis beat us," said Rob Wolstenholme, general manager of Gilhams in Church Street

"We want the people of Oswestry to know that we are here to help.

"Our delivery service has been extremely busy this week.

"Our grocery boxes are especially popular. We offer freshly baked breads, home cooked meats, fresh fruit, cereals, eggs and much more.

"We make all our grocery boxes to order, and drop them to your doorstep, hassle free. Call us on 01691 653187 or drop us an email at info@gillhamsdeli.co.uk and we’ll keep your cupboards full."

-

A kind-hearted Madeley man said he is willing to do anything he can to help those who need it, including walking dogs or helping to deliver shopping.

Mark Shinton said: "I thought straight off that if people need animals looked after or dogs walked or anything needs doing, I'm in the centre of Madeley.

"We've got the three supermarkets, I can do anything to help out people who are isolated.

"I have been unemployed since Christmas time and not much has been happening, so I thought I was in a prime position to help really."

Those who could benefit from Mr Shinton's help can call 07727 079253 or email markshinton2@gmail.com.

-

One woman living in Lawley has offered to collect shopping and prescriptions and deliver them.

Gemma Sprague said: "I can run errands, pick up shopping, collect prescriptions et cetera.

"I drive so can collect anything."

To contact her, call 07557471132 or email gemmillsy8@hotmail.co.uk

-

A bakery based just outside Market Drayton will deliver fresh bread and pastries to homes at no extra charge.

Phillipe Le Toquin of Longslow Bakery, Longslow, said on social media: "I just wanted to let you know that if you are in a position where you can't or would prefer not to go out then I will happily deliver my bread directly to your house.

"So if you or someone you know would like to get some fresh bread and pastries delivered to their door please do not hesitate to get in touch."

To learn more and to place an order online, visit longslowbakery.co.uk.